30 Apr 2022

AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington.

Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane.

That was despite a spirited effort in a chaotic second half that saw Ayoub Assal and a double from Jack Rudoni offer the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Left-back Rich-Baghuelou put the visitors ahead with a venomous 25-yard effort.

Bishop made it two with his 12th goal of the season, a gift courtesy of some lacklustre defending from the hosts.

Nottingham then added a third on the stroke of half-time, rising highest to meet Sean McConville’s floated corner.

Assal pulled one back from close range just after the break and a glancing header from Rudoni cut the deficit to one just two minutes later.

O’Sullivan then headed home Accrington’s fourth, before a Rudoni long-range drive brought the scoring to a close as Wimbledon’s relegation to League Two was sealed.

News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

