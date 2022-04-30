Search

30 Apr 2022

Stephen Crainey unsure of Fleetwood future despite keeping club up

Stephen Crainey unsure of Fleetwood future despite keeping club up

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Stephen Crainey succeeded in retaining Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One status but does not know if he will be at the club next season.

Despite a 4-2 defeat at Bolton – with strikers Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scoring late goals for the Trotters – Town remained above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Crainey was appointed caretaker boss after Simon Grayson’s departure last November with the Cod Army in 22nd position. His role became a permanent one last December until the end of the current season.

“I’d like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to take this role on,” said Crainey. “I have really enjoyed it. I don’t want to stop.

“The players have responded every day to me. The remit when I took over was to stay in the league and we have done that.

“I have got a great group of footballers and I think this is a group that can do something special in League One next season.

“It is up to the chairman to decide what he wants to do for the future. There will be a cooling down period and a debrief and he (the chairman) will make a decision he feels right for the football club.

“I am sure he will announce something in due course.”

Barry Baggley’s first Football League goal gave Fleetwood a 17th-minute lead and briefly moved the visitors up to 19th.

Charles, with his first goal in 15 games, levelled before the break before Declan John fired Bolton in front after 53 minutes.

Joe Garner’s third goal in three games tied the scores 11 minutes from time before Charles outrageously restored Bolton’s lead.

His blocked tackle with Callum Camps resulted in the ball travelling more than 40 yards over keeper Alex Cairns.

Icelandic ace Bodvarsson smashed in the fourth, and his eighth of the season, in stoppage time.

“I am obviously disappointed to lose the game,” said Crainey. “We came here with a game plan I believed could win the game.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that but we stayed up so it is mixed emotions.”

Ian Evatt’s Bolton finished their first season back in League One in ninth with 73 points.

“From a players’ perspective, in the first half it felt like a bit of a party atmosphere,” he said. “We knew there was not a lot to play for and we struggled with that.

“Their goal spurred us, gave us that intensity and aggression. In the second half, once I reminded them of their responsibility, they were outstanding.

“We set the players a points target of 73 back in January and we managed to get there but it is still not enough.

“It felt like a big ask but it shows you how well we have done.

“There is a lot to be proud of but we are still disappointed. There is going to be huge expectancy next season and we have got to live up to it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media