Michael Appleton steps down as manager of Lincoln to seek fresh challenge

Michael Appleton confirmed he was leaving as manager of Lincoln after his side finished the Sky Bet League One season with a 2-1 win over Crewe.

After almost 150 games in charge of the Imps, Appleton has decided to step down, with chairman Clive Nates claiming the 46-year-old is looking “for a challenge elsewhere”.

A statement from Appleton read: “It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons.

“While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results.

“Clive Nates and the board, the players and all the staff throughout the club, have been fantastic colleagues over the past three years and I thank them all for their backing.

“I’m sure they will continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch with some really impressive foundations in place for the coming years.

“I would like to thank all of the supporters who have got behind me and the team. Lincoln City is a special club which will always be close to my heart.”

Nates said: “Everyone at the club is grateful for Michael’s contribution as manager, none of us will forget last season and the run to the play-off final which so nearly saw us reach the second tier for the first time in 60 years.

“Michael has played a big role in our continued growth on and off the pitch since joining us, helping to build a squad with real potential including players from our Academy.

“I have enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with Michael, although it has been limited due to travel restrictions during Covid. He is a great person, straight talking and very knowledgeable about the game.

“During our conversations over the past few weeks, it became abundantly clear to us both that this summer was a good time for him to look for a challenge elsewhere and for us to find someone to build on his work over the past three years.

“There was no fallout and no need for either side to make the decision for the other. He leaves with our total respect, our best wishes and an open invitation to visit the LNER Stadium at any time in future.”

Earlier, Appleton had said of the win over Crewe: “It had a typical last game of the season feel to it. At half-time it wasn’t a case of screaming and shouting, it was ‘come on, we need to finish the season as strongly as we can’.

“It was up to us to take the game to them and eventually we did pick it up. In the lead-up to the goal (equaliser), the pace picked up and we just about deserved it in the end.

“It was a good goal, a well-worked corner and then we changed the play a little bit, we went with wing-backs. (For the winner) Haks has probably been waiting all season for that and I’m delighted for him.”

Chris Long opened the scoring for Crewe in the 21st minute but substitutes Tom Hopper and Hakeeb Adelakun scored in the final 11 minutes to secure the Imps the points.

Alex Morris, who has been appointed Crewe boss on a permanent basis following the departure of David Artell, felt his team plucked defeat from the jaws of victory.

“We found a way to lose the game from a winning position,” said Morris. “Halfway through the second half we had chance after chance to extend our lead. Defensively we were in total control of the game.

“We changed it in terms of their shape, they got a player up top and then from the corner (before the first goal) we were down to nine (with two Crewe players waiting to come back on after receiving treatment).

“We had two markers missing and they go and score and go on to win the game from there.

“While we missed lots of chances to have won the game comfortably, we deserved to lose because of those factors. You’ve got to have a tough enough mentality to deal with setbacks.

“If you’ve got nine men on the pitch when you’re defending a set-piece, so what. Find a way to keep the ball out of the net. Don’t use it as an excuse.”