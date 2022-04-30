Search

30 Apr 2022

Michael Appleton steps down as manager of Lincoln to seek fresh challenge

Michael Appleton steps down as manager of Lincoln to seek fresh challenge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Michael Appleton confirmed he was leaving as manager of Lincoln after his side finished the Sky Bet League One season with a 2-1 win over Crewe.

After almost 150 games in charge of the Imps, Appleton has decided to step down, with chairman Clive Nates claiming the 46-year-old is looking “for a challenge elsewhere”.

A statement from Appleton read: “It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons.

“While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results.

“Clive Nates and the board, the players and all the staff throughout the club, have been fantastic colleagues over the past three years and I thank them all for their backing.

“I’m sure they will continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch with some really impressive foundations in place for the coming years.

“I would like to thank all of the supporters who have got behind me and the team. Lincoln City is a special club which will always be close to my heart.”

Nates said: “Everyone at the club is grateful for Michael’s contribution as manager, none of us will forget last season and the run to the play-off final which so nearly saw us reach the second tier for the first time in 60 years.

“Michael has played a big role in our continued growth on and off the pitch since joining us, helping to build a squad with real potential including players from our Academy.

“I have enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with Michael, although it has been limited due to travel restrictions during Covid. He is a great person, straight talking and very knowledgeable about the game.

“During our conversations over the past few weeks, it became abundantly clear to us both that this summer was a good time for him to look for a challenge elsewhere and for us to find someone to build on his work over the past three years.

“There was no fallout and no need for either side to make the decision for the other. He leaves with our total respect, our best wishes and an open invitation to visit the LNER Stadium at any time in future.”

Earlier, Appleton had said of the win over Crewe: “It had a typical last game of the season feel to it. At half-time it wasn’t a case of screaming and shouting, it was ‘come on, we need to finish the season as strongly as we can’.

“It was up to us to take the game to them and eventually we did pick it up. In the lead-up to the goal (equaliser), the pace picked up and we just about deserved it in the end.

“It was a good goal, a well-worked corner and then we changed the play a little bit, we went with wing-backs. (For the winner) Haks has probably been waiting all season for that and I’m delighted for him.”

Chris Long opened the scoring for Crewe in the 21st minute but substitutes Tom Hopper and Hakeeb Adelakun scored in the final 11 minutes to secure the Imps the points.

Alex Morris, who has been appointed Crewe boss on a permanent basis following the departure of David Artell, felt his team plucked defeat from the jaws of victory.

“We found a way to lose the game from a winning position,” said Morris. “Halfway through the second half we had chance after chance to extend our lead. Defensively we were in total control of the game.

“We changed it in terms of their shape, they got a player up top and then from the corner (before the first goal) we were down to nine (with two Crewe players waiting to come back on after receiving treatment).

“We had two markers missing and they go and score and go on to win the game from there.

“While we missed lots of chances to have won the game comfortably, we deserved to lose because of those factors. You’ve got to have a tough enough mentality to deal with setbacks.

“If you’ve got nine men on the pitch when you’re defending a set-piece, so what. Find a way to keep the ball out of the net. Don’t use it as an excuse.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media