Search

30 Apr 2022

King’s Lynn relegated from National League after Eastleigh snatch dramatic draw

King’s Lynn relegated from National League after Eastleigh snatch dramatic draw

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

King’s Lynn’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Eastleigh at The Walks.

Tommy Widdrington’s side had needed to win all their remaining fixtures then hope Aldershot lost all of theirs to avoid the drop and took the lead through Gold Omotayo just before half-time.

The Spitfires, though, turned the match around in the second half when Tyrone Barnett headed in from a corner before Vincent Harper raced clear to score with 13 minutes left.

Ross Barrows then made it 2-2 with a header in the 89th minute and Omotayo struck his second of the game in stoppage time – only for Eastleigh substitute Michael Kelly to convert a penalty with what was the final kick of the game to send the Linnets down.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media