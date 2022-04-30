Altrincham hand Dover another defeat

Bottom club Dover slumped to a fourth straight Vanarama National League defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Altrincham.
The visitors went close in the 17th minute when Daniel Mooney’s shot was charged down and the ball dropped to Matty Kosylo, but his follow-up was also blocked.
Midfielder Josh Hancock then did break the deadlock seven minutes before half-time when he knocked in a cross from Ryan Colclough.
Altrincham went close to a second on the hour mark when Elliot Osborne’s header from a corner came back off a post, but one goal proved enough to pick up back-to-back wins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.