Search

30 Apr 2022

Judd Trump excited for ‘dream’ final clash with Ronnie O’Sullivan

Judd Trump excited for ‘dream’ final clash with Ronnie O’Sullivan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

Judd Trump is relishing his “dream” World Snooker Championship final against Ronnie O’Sullivan after the pair came through their last-four clashes in contrasting style at the Crucible on Saturday.

Trump survived an epic fightback from Mark Williams to clinch victory in a deciding frame, while O’Sullivan duly completed a 17-11 win over John Higgins to become, at 46, the oldest player to reach a Crucible final since Ray Reardon in 1982.

As well as a record-equalling seventh world title for O’Sullivan or a second for Trump, plus a £500,000 first prize, the world number one ranking will also be stake over four sessions which conclude on Monday evening.

Trump, who won the title in 2019, said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to play Ronnie in the final. There have been times I didn’t think it would happen, but now it’s here.

“Ronnie was a hero of mine growing up, and he’s already the best player that’s ever lived, but I think he wants to confirm it by winning a seventh title. He tries to play it down, but I think he’s more determined than ever.

“In the past he could lose his head or play absolutely shocking, but now he is so consistent, he doesn’t play any rash shots. I don’t think I can get away with playing at the level I have so far in this tournament to have a chance.”

Trump had seen a 12-5 advantage evaporate against Williams, who clawed his way back to lead 16-15 and move one frame away from what would have been the greatest semi-final recovery in Crucible history, and second only to the nine-frame deficit recovered by Dennis Taylor in the 1985 final.

But having fallen behind for the first time, Tramp rallied to haul level then produced two outrageous cross-doubles in the course of clinching a tension-filled decider, before which both players had received a raucous standing ovation.

“I just tried to stay positive,” added Trump. “I was still enjoying it and there was nothing really I could do – my long shots weren’t going in but I had no other shot so I had to keep going for them.

“This feels like a free shot because I wasn’t expecting anything of myself. I feel like I’m getting closer to the feeling I had (in the 2019 final). I feel like my best is close now, and I’m feeling positive.”

It proved scant solace for Williams that his four centuries in the match took his tally for the tournament to 16, equalling Stephen Hendry’s single-year mark from 2002, but he rued his inability to maintain a streak that at one stage had seen him win nine of 11 frames.

He joked: “I’d rather have lost 17-1 and been home yesterday. I put so much pressure on him that he was gone. At one stage I don’t think he potted a ball for 45 or 50 minutes, and who ever does that to Judd Trump?”

O’Sullivan had effectively ended his semi-final as a contest after winning five of the eight frames in the morning session against Higgins to move two from victory at 15-9.

But despite firing three centuries, O’Sullivan had been clinical rather than vintage as he mopped up after a succession of Higgins mistakes, the Scot showing his frustration by slamming his cue into the floor when he let his opponent in early in the 22nd frame.

O’Sullivan did his best to prolong the inevitable, gifting Higgins two of the first three frames upon their resumption before a break of 83 belatedly got him over the line.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media