Katie Taylor eclipses Amanda Serrano in instant classic

Katie Taylor showed immense courage and powers of recovery as she retained her status as undisputed lightweight champion with a split decision win over Amanda Serrano in an instant classic.

The first women’s contest to headline New York’s famed Madison Square Garden fulfilled the hype, with Serrano, a nine-time world champion in seven weight divisions, pulverising Taylor in the middle rounds.

Taylor was in danger of being stopped but used every ounce of her experience to adjust and her movement and accuracy came to the fore in the final rounds, which ultimately led to her hand being raised.

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

She was given the nod by two judges by scores of 97-93 and 96-93, with a third plumping for her Puerto Rican opponent 96-94 and the close and absorbing nature of the fight will lead to calls for a rematch.

It was the toughest test of Taylor’s career but she extended her unbeaten record to 21 wins from as many fights, keeping hold of her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles, following a standout performance.

Taylor, a six-time amateur world champion and Olympic gold medallist at London 2012, has achieved so much but, in handing Serrano her second defeat in 45 fights, this is surely her finest hour.