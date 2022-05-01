Search

01 May 2022

Novak Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for former coach Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for former coach Boris Becker

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 5:55 PM

Novak Djokovic has spoken of his heartbreak at the jailing of former coach Boris Becker.

The three-time former Wimbledon champion was jailed for two-and-a-half years in London this week for hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

Becker remained high profile following retirement through his work as a TV pundit and as a successful coach of Djokovic for three years from December 2013.

Speaking ahead of the Madrid Open to reporters in the Spanish capital, Djokovic said: “Just heartbroken for him. He’s a friend, a long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in my life and has contributed a lot to my success in my career.

“I’m not going to get into details of the verdict, because I’m not in a position to do that, but, as his friend, I’m super sad for him. It’s not much that you can say.

“I just hope he will go through this period that he has to be in jail and that when he comes out he’s able to live his life – I don’t know if we’ll use the word ‘normal’ because life is definitely changing for anybody going to prison, especially for that long of a time.

“So I don’t know how things will turn out for him. I just pray for him. I hope things will be well in terms of his health, his mental health, because that’s going to be the most challenging part.”

Although not on the same scale, Djokovic has had plenty of challenges of his own this season, especially the furore that surrounded his attempt to play at the Australian Open and ultimate deportation from the country.

He will contest just his fourth tournament of the season in Madrid this week having reached the final on home soil in Belgrade last weekend.

Djokovic admitted mental scars remain, saying: “Of course I have never experienced anything similar to what I experienced at the beginning of the year, and I did not know how that’s going to affect me.

“I still have to deal with it to some extent. It’s not as powerful that it was in the first two, three months of the year. I feel like the more I play, the more I’m in this environment, the more comfortable I feel.

“I’m happy that I’m back on track in terms of being able to play in tournaments and having clarity in terms of schedule. So hopefully I will be able to get the best out of myself, particularly in grand slams.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media