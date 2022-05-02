Search

02 May 2022

Can England follow up their latest Six Nations title with a World Cup win?

Can England follow up their latest Six Nations title with a World Cup win?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 10:25 AM

England clinched a fourth successive TikTok Women’s Six Nations title by toppling France on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency answers the pressing questions ahead of their bid to follow up with a strong challenge in this autumn’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Are England worthy Grand Slam champions?

Absolutely. Over the course of the five games, they scored more than twice the number of tries (45) than their closest rivals France, who they defeated 24-12 in a hard fought decider in Bayonne. Until they faced the only meaningful challengers for their crown, the tournament was a procession and they set a record points total of 282.

What does this mean for the World Cup?

That the Red Roses will arrive in the host country New Zealand as firm favourites to be crowned global champions for only the third time, adding to their successes in 1994 and 2014. And they will start preparations for the tournament armed with a stunning 23-Test winning run. Furthermore, they have overcome main pool rivals France 10 times in a row with their triumph at the Stade Jean Dauger strengthening their psychological stranglehold on the fixture.

Who are their closest rivals?

New Zealand are expected to provide the greatest test but Simon Middleton’s side delivered emphatic back-to-back victories over the Black Ferns on these shores in the autumn. The World Cup hosts will be a different proposition on their own soil, however, as they target a sixth crown knowing that in historical terms they are the dominant force in the women’s game.

So are they unstoppable?

Not quite. While overwhelming the Six Nations’ weaker opponents, they have found it hard going in their last two matches against France. Saturday’s victory was built on the toil of their pack, who made significant inroads with the maul, but as an attacking force they struggled to get out of first gear. Greater penetration behind the scrum when facing the top teams will be their key aim as the seconds tick down to New Zealand 2022.

Bern and Packer star

England are benefiting from the funding pumped into the women’s game by the Rugby Football Union, enabling their players to become fully professional. The depth available to Middleton is frightening, but two standout performers during the Six Nations have been prop Sarah Bern and flanker Marlie Packer. Both shortlisted for player of the tournament, they are ferocious carriers who have been instrumental in the Red Roses’ forward dominance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media