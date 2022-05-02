Search

02 May 2022

Salford play-off hopes ended by draw as Mansfield miss chance to go third

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 3:55 PM

Salford’s play-off hopes were ended as the spoils were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw with promotion-chasing Mansfield.

The Ammies secured a dream start inside 90 seconds when Jordan Turnbull met an enticing Ibou Touray delivery with an emphatic header.

Nigel Clough’s men responded positively and were soon rewarded when a curling Stephen McLaughlin free-kick nestled in the corner.

Buoyed by a 1,286-strong travelling support, the Stags looked to complete a quick turnaround, with Rhys Oates threatening.

And their persistence paid off when Turnbull handled in the area and McLaughlin notched his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

Despite the setback, the hosts returned from the interval in the ascendancy and found an equaliser through Matty Lund’s precise header.

Lund then struck the woodwork from close range, yet neither side could find a winner as the Ammies were resigned to another campaign in Sky Bet League Two while Mansfield missed a chance to climb into the top three with one game to go.

