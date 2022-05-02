Search

02 May 2022

Ronnie O’Sullivan lead cut to 14-11 as Judd Trump storms back at Crucible

Ronnie O’Sullivan lead cut to 14-11 as Judd Trump storms back at Crucible

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 5:25 PM

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-equalling seventh Crucible title was under threat as Judd Trump won six of the eight frames of the penultimate session of the final to reduce the deficit to 14-11.

O’Sullivan resorted to using a cigarette lighter to try to tidy up his troublesome tip in the last frame of the afternoon, by which point the prospect of Trump becoming only the fourth player to lose a world final with a session to spare had long disappeared.

Trump started and finished the session with centuries as he pounced on a series of misses by his opponent in a passage of play that made up in tension what it lacked in quality, cueing up the possibility of the biggest final comeback since Dennis Taylor hauled back an eight-frame deficit in 1985.

Trump won the first three frames of the afternoon as O’Sullivan struggled to get started, running out of position in the opener then missing a simple straight red in the next to hand his opponent the initiative.

It was Trump’s turn to miss an ambitious plant in the next, running aground on a break of 45, and O’Sullivan’s clearance to pink put him 13-8 in front and back in command.

Errors blighted both players’ progress in the next, Trump under-hitting a straight black and O’Sullivan responding by firing a red well wide, before Trump got over the line to make it 13-9.

And in a pivotal 23rd frame, it was O’Sullivan who made the most costly of a series of blunders when he rolled a red into the jaws, allowing Trump to stage a nerve-jangling clearance to pink to move within three frames.

O’Sullivan eased the pressure when he capitalised on a missed black by Trump to take the next, but a superb 105 by Trump – which also tied the record for the total number of centuries in a single World Championship at 108 – left it with all to play for heading into Monday evening’s conclusion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media