Callum Powell goes from hero to villain as Southend held by Weymouth

Southend were held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Weymouth in their National League clash at Roots Hall.
Captain Josh McQuoid gave Weymouth the lead five minutes before half-time after being set up by Omar Mussa but the hosts were level early in the second half.
Matthew Dennis picked out Callum Powell and the Shrimpers marksman made no mistake as his side went on to take control of their penultimate match of the season.
Powell had a chance to give Southend the lead from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute but Ross Fitzsimons made a fine save amid a strong performance from the goalkeeper.
