02 May 2022

Yeovil held in frustrating stalemate by 10-man Wealdstone

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 6:25 PM

Wealdstone survived almost an hour with 10 men to frustrate Yeovil in a goalless National League draw at Huish Park.

Wealdstone had been on top in the early going, with Luke Wilkinson and Morgan Williams making goal-line clearances in quick succession to deny Alex Dyer and David Sesay before the half-hour mark.

But soon after, Dyer saw red for a foul on Sonny Blu Lo-Everton and it turned into a survival mission for the Stones.

Yeovil, who had seen an early goal ruled out for a foul on emergency loan goalkeeper Sam Howes following Lawson D’Ath’s cross, pushed forward after the break but saw Jack Robinson turn their best chance wide in the 67th minute.

