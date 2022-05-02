Search

02 May 2022

Andy Murray celebrates return to clay with victory over Dominic Thiem in Madrid

Andy Murray celebrates return to clay with victory over Dominic Thiem in Madrid

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 11:25 PM

Andy Murray made a winning return to clay as he saw off Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open.

The three-time grand slam champion triumphed 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 42 minutes against 2020 US Open winner Thiem, who is still seeking his first victory following his recent comeback from a wrist injury.

Murray is playing in the Spanish capital as a wildcard having reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season. This was his first match back on the surface in almost two years and his first win on clay since 2017.

The 34-year-old Scot broke his Austrian opponent once in each set to go 4-2 up in the first and then 2-1 ahead in the second.

He will now face either Ugo Humbert or Denis Shapovalov in the next round.

Murray, who has been working again with coach Ivan Lendl, told Amazon Prime: “I had hardly played on it (clay) for the last five years really, but I did four weeks of training on it before coming here so I felt maybe more comfortable than I usually do right at the beginning of the clay-court season and I played well.

“I thought Dominic was playing well at times, but he’s obviously just started playing again as well, so making a few more mistakes than usual.

“But I was happy with how I played and I moved particularly well and that’s something I’ve been working on a lot the last four weeks and it changes the way I play the game.”

Compatriot Cameron Norrie also moved into round two, beating Soonwoo Kwon in two tough sets.

The British number one held his nerve at key moments to edge out his South Korean opponent 7-5 7-5 in one hour and 49 minutes and now faces big-serving American John Isner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media