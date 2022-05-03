Ben Stokes hopes England career ups and downs help him be Test captain success

Ben Stokes hopes the ups and downs of his England career will help him make a success of the Test captaincy.

Stokes was announced as Joe Root’s successor last week and will begin his reign against New Zealand at Lord’s next month.

It marks one of the proudest points in the all-rounder’s journey, during which he has produced some unforgettable performances and endured some major challenges.

He was arrested after a late night incident in Bristol in September 2017 and went on to miss an Ashes tour that winter before being cleared on a charge off affray, bouncing back to inspire England’s World Cup win in 2019.

Asked how his experiences had changed him over the course of his journey, Stokes told BBC Sport: “There’s a lot of things that I’ve gone through since I became a professional cricketer, and those experiences I feel are positive in this new role that I’ve got.

“I’ve been through a lot of goods and have been through a lot of bads and I feel like I can relate to both sides of what this sporting life can throw at you.

“I hope that now because I’m England captain, I’m not seen as a different person to the people who I’ve played with. I feel as if I’ve always been someone who anybody can come and speak to.

“I see everything that I’ve gone through as a positive and you can relate to people if that is good or bad. I don’t see anything that I’ve gone through as a negative. If anything, I see it as a way that I can always try and help them.”