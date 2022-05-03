Search

03 May 2022

Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson announces his retirement from tennis

Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson announces his retirement from tennis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 5:55 PM

Two-time grand slam finalist Kevin Anderson has announced his retirement from tennis.

The 35-year-old South African hit a peak of world number five in 2018 after the best 12 months of his career in which he reached a first slam final at the US Open before repeating the feat at Wimbledon.

The latter came after an epic victory over John Isner in the semi-finals, which went to 26-24 in the final set and was the catalyst for the introduction of final-set tie-breaks.

Anderson did not win a set in either final, losing to Rafael Nadal in New York and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, but will be remembered as a player who maximised his potential.

Writing on social media, Anderson said: “Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.

“I am so thankful for the wonderful things that have come my way purely because I was a part of this sport.

“As a kid, my dad used to tell me that success isn’t defined by results but by the effort and sacrifice you make along the way in becoming the best you can be. I gave it my best.”

Anderson, who at 6ft 8in is one of the tallest leading players of all time, came late to the professional ranks after studying at the University of Illinois and did not establish himself in the top 100 until 2010.

He rose gradually thereafter, reaching his first grand slam quarter-final at the US Open in 2015 and breaking into the top 10 later the same season.

As well as his two slam finals, he also won seven ATP Tour titles, most recently in Newport, USA last summer.

Injuries have increasingly taken their toll, with Anderson undergoing surgery on his ankle in 2016 and knee in 2020. Now ranked 107, he played his final tournament at the Miami Open last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media