Search

03 May 2022

Joe Cordina ready for world title fight at home in Cardiff against Kenichi Ogawa

Joe Cordina ready for world title fight at home in Cardiff against Kenichi Ogawa

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 9:55 PM

Joe Cordina will get the chance to challenge for a world title in his home city of Cardiff when he takes on IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa next month.

Cordina, 30, has won all 14 bouts since turning professional after competing in the Rio 2016 Olympics and will now fight his 34-year-old Japanese rival on June 4 at the Motorpoint Arena.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to boxing and to putting myself in this position,” said Cordina, a former British and Commonwealth lightweight champion who has dropped down to the 130lb division.

“Now it all comes down to this opportunity, my world title shot. It’s a lifelong dream of mine to become a world champion and a stepping stone to securing my family’s future and making all of the times missed with them worth it.

“I’ll be taking this opportunity with both hands; I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to win. Be ready to see the best Joe Cordina come fight night.”

Ogawa (26-1-1, 18KOs) claimed the vacant IBF crown last November, twice putting down Azinga Fuzile en route to a unanimous decision win over his South African opponent.

“This is it for Joe Cordina – the opportunity of a lifetime and his moment of truth,” said Cordina’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Joe has an opportunity to become World Champion in his home city and put himself up there with the greats.

“Ogawa is huge step up, big, strong and proven as an elite fighter. Victory for both men sets up huge unification opportunities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media