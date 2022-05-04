Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans join Andy Murray in Madrid Open third round

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans helped create British history at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
Norrie and Evans both joined Andy Murray in the third round to make it the first ever ATP Masters 1000 event on clay where Britain has had three players at that stage.
Murray booked his spot – and a meeting with old rival Novak Djokovic – on Tuesday night and Norrie and Evans followed suit the next day.
British number one Norrie beat big-serving American John Isner in three sets, winning 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-4.
The 26-year-old, ranked 11th in the world, was able to find decisive breaks at key moments of the first and third sets to make it through and set up a date with rising star Carlos Alcaraz.
Evans, who has been short of wins lately, posted an impressive 6-3 5-7 7-6 (2) success over home favourite Roberto Bautista Agut and will next play world number eight Andrey Rublev.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.