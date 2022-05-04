Liverpool players revel in Champions League win – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.
Liverpool reflected on a memorable night in Spain.
Manchester United shared a snap of Nemanja Matic’s family watching the midfielder in action.
Not a bad evening’s work for Bournemouth either.
David Beckham reflected on the “perfect” birthday weekend.
Congratulations, Roy Hodgson.
Too cute!
Happy 35th birthday Cesc Fabregas.
Day by day for Bryson DeChambeau.
Happy birthday, Rory McIlroy.
Valtteri Bottas is enjoying being Stateside.
Red Bull celebrated Star Wars Day.
Most relaxing shot of the day?
Tributes poured in for Tony Brooks, who has died aged 90.
KSI announced his comeback.
Wise words from Amir Khan.
Conor McGregor’s at the wheel.
Not a bad sunset.
Proper shot.
LeBron was a happy man.
Wigan welcomed a stormtrooper to the DW Stadium.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.