Tahith Chong set to feature for Birmingham

Birmingham could welcome back Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong for their final Sky Bet Championship match of the campaign against Blackburn.

The winger has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but returned to training last week and is now likely to sign off a season-long stint in the Midlands by featuring against Rovers.

Kristian Pedersen was available for last week’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff after compassionate leave but was not in the matchday squad and, as he is out of contract and expected to leave Blues this summer, the Danish defender seems unlikely to feature this weekend.

On-loan Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards is also available following his return from illness.

Tony Mowbray plans to leave out all of Blackburn’s loanees in what looks set to be his final match in charge of the club after five years at the helm.

In a match where there is nothing at stake for either side, Mowbray suggested none of Jan Paul van Hecke, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Reda Khadra or Ian Poveda will feature.

As Mowbray looks to only involve those who are contracted to Ewood Park beyond the end of this season, defender Daniel Ayala and midfielder Tayo Edun seem poised for starting berths.

Mowbray himself is out of contract after this weekend and told the Lancashire Telegraph last week: “I don’t feel like I’m being disloyal saying anything other than it looks like I’m leaving because there’s no contract discussions.”