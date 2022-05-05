Search

05 May 2022

Farewell appearance for Andy Carroll as West Brom take on Barnsley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 6:25 PM

Andy Carroll will play his last game for West Brom as they take on Barnsley in their final Championship fixture of the season.

West Brom have decided not to renew the 33-year-old striker’s contract for next season and he is set to be released by the club in the summer.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt is ruled out as his season comes to a premature end.

Striker Daryl Dike is also set to remain on the sidelines against his former club with a hamstring issue.

Barnsley will travel to the Hawthorns without Callum Brittain.

The right-back missed the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Preston last week through injury and interim boss Martin Devaney confirmed he looks unlikely to face the Baggies after a fitness test.

Mads Andersen and Remy Vita have been ruled out of the clash.

Barnsley will play their final game in the Championship without midfielder Romal Palmer but striker Devante Cole could return.

News

