06 May 2022

Walsall to assess Zak Mills and Jack Rose ahead of visit of Swindon

06 May 2022 11:25 AM

Walsall could have Zak Mills and Jack Rose back in their matchday squad when they conclude their season by hosting promotion-chasing Swindon on Saturday.

Defender Mills and goalkeeper Rose missed the 2-2 draw at Colchester last weekend due to a back problem and coronavirus respectively.

Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson (both knee) are out long-term.

Michael Flynn’s Saddlers are 15th in the League Two table heading into the contest.

Ben Garner’s Swindon, currently seventh, have Ellis Iandolo back for the match at the Banks’s Stadium.

The full-back served a one-game suspension when the Robins beat Barrow 2-1 last weekend.

Joe Tomlinson and Rob Hunt have both been sidelined for the last few matches.

Swindon, who moved into the play-off places with the Barrow result, their third successive win, are a point clear of eighth-placed Sutton and three behind third-placed Northampton.

