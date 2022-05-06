Tigers have a clean bill of health ahead of Forest test

Hull have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.
Midfielder Regan Slater could line up again after coming off the substitutes’ bench in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend.
Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is unavailable for the Tigers after joining Luton on an emergency loan.
Midfielder Randell Williams is still sidelined as he recovers from a knee injury, but is back in training.
Ryan Yates will be checked for Forest ahead of the trip to east Yorkshire.
The midfielder picked up a knock to the shoulder during the midweek loss to Bournemouth.
Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) are still expected to be sidelined.
Lewis Grabban also misses out with a hamstring injury he picked up against Peterborough and has missed the last three games for Forest, who are guaranteed a place in the play-offs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.