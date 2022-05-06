Search

06 May 2022

Swansea to say goodbye to Korey Smith and Ben Hamer in season finale against QPR

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 12:55 PM

Swansea will bid farewell to Korey Smith and Ben Hamer as they close their Championship season against QPR.

Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed that the duo will be leaving at the end of the campaign so they will get a chance to say goodbye at the Liberty Stadium.

Ben Cabango is unavailable with an ankle injury.

The Swans are aiming for a top-half finish in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

QPR boss Mark Warburton takes charge of his final game after it was announced he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Charlie Austin, Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Keiren Westwood are also leaving and will be hoping for a farewell appearance.

Warburton will hope to have Yoann Barbet available after a recent knee injury while Westwood is also a doubt.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) remains out, as does Moses Odubajo (calf).

