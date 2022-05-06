Search

06 May 2022

Tom Lawrence may be back for relegated Rams

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 2:55 PM

Tom Lawrence and Krystian Bielik could return to Derby’s line-up as they sign off from the Sky Bet Championship by welcoming Cardiff to Pride Park.

Welsh forward Lawrence was suspended for last week’s win at Blackpool and the defeat at home against Bristol City a fortnight ago after seeing red against QPR, but the Derby captain is available again.

Bielik has also missed the already-relegated Rams’ last two matches because of a groin injury.

But it is expected the Polish defender will be in contention for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Cardiff have no new injury concerns but are set to be without several key players including captain Sean Morrison for their final game of the season.

The defender, out of contract at the end of the campaign, may already have played his last game for Cardiff, having been sidelined since February after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Joe Ralls is also entering into the final few weeks of his existing deal but he, too, will not feature against Wayne Rooney’s side because of a groin problem.

Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell also remain on the sidelines for the Bluebirds.

