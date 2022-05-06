Barrow could include Aaron Amadi-Holloway against Northampton

Aaron Amadi-Holloway could feature for Barrow as they face Northampton in the final match of the Sky Bet League Two season.

The striker returned to training following a spell on the sidelines with injury and could be in contention for the Cobblers clash.

Defender Connor Brown will also be checked after picking up a niggle.

Josh Kay is expected to line-up after his return from suspension against Swindon while Tom Beadling could get more minutes and started in that game following a return from injury.

Northampton will check on the fitness of Aaron McGowan for the game.

The right-back picked up a knock in the draw against Exeter last weekend and his fitness will be checked.

Joseph Mills was brought on in his place and could line-up again if McGowan is struggling for fitness.

Cobbers boss Jon Brady otherwise has a full squad to choose from as his side push for automatic promotion.