06 May 2022

Barrow could include Aaron Amadi-Holloway against Northampton

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 3:55 PM

Aaron Amadi-Holloway could feature for Barrow as they face Northampton in the final match of the Sky Bet League Two season.

The striker returned to training following a spell on the sidelines with injury and could be in contention for the Cobblers clash.

Defender Connor Brown will also be checked after picking up a niggle.

Josh Kay is expected to line-up after his return from suspension against Swindon while Tom Beadling could get more minutes and started in that game following a return from injury.

Northampton will check on the fitness of Aaron McGowan for the game.

The right-back picked up a knock in the draw against Exeter last weekend and his fitness will be checked.

Joseph Mills was brought on in his place and could line-up again if McGowan is struggling for fitness.

Cobbers boss Jon Brady otherwise has a full squad to choose from as his side push for automatic promotion.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

