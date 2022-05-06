Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot almost certain to miss out as Stoke entertain Coventry

Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot will almost certainly miss Stoke’s final Sky Bet Championship game of the season against Coventry.

Maja may have played his last game for the Potters as the on-loan Bordeaux striker is nursing a knee injury that led to his absence in the defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Neither the Nigeria international nor defender Wilmot, who is suffering with pain in his calf, have trained this week so it is expected the pair will miss out.

Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar remain sidelined with injury.

Coventry are set to be boosted by the return of Matty Godden for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Godden has been sidelined for the Sky Blues’ last half a dozen matches because of a calf strain he suffered last month, but the striker looks set for a bench role on the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Captain Liam Kelly also comes back into the reckoning, with the midfielder missing out in the 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield last weekend following his positive Covid test.

Defender Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) and midfielder Ben Sheaf (ankle) will both miss out.