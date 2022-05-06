Search

06 May 2022

Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot almost certain to miss out as Stoke entertain Coventry

Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot almost certain to miss out as Stoke entertain Coventry

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:25 PM

Josh Maja and Ben Wilmot will almost certainly miss Stoke’s final Sky Bet Championship game of the season against Coventry.

Maja may have played his last game for the Potters as the on-loan Bordeaux striker is nursing a knee injury that led to his absence in the defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Neither the Nigeria international nor defender Wilmot, who is suffering with pain in his calf, have trained this week so it is expected the pair will miss out.

Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar remain sidelined with injury.

Coventry are set to be boosted by the return of Matty Godden for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Godden has been sidelined for the Sky Blues’ last half a dozen matches because of a calf strain he suffered last month, but the striker looks set for a bench role on the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Captain Liam Kelly also comes back into the reckoning, with the midfielder missing out in the 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield last weekend following his positive Covid test.

Defender Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) and midfielder Ben Sheaf (ankle) will both miss out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media