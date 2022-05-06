No return for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien against Bristol City

Huddersfield will be without Lewis O’Brien for their Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City.

The 23-year-old midfielder will miss the home game with a hip injury he has been suffering for some time but Town boss Carlos Corberan is hoping to have him back in time for the play-offs.

Winger Sorba Thomas will also miss out after he picked up a knee injury against Middlesbrough last month and has yet to resume full training.

Danel Sinani missed last weekend’s win at Coventry with a groin injury but could be involved, while winger Josh Koroma has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring issue and is available once again.

Tomas Kalas’ season has come to a premature end and he will not be involved for City.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been out since March with a long term injury and will miss out for the visitors.

Boss Nigel Pearson said Andy King is available for selection after missing large parts of the season through injury.

Fellow midfielder Alex Scott played 60 minutes in the 5-0 win at Hull, a week after suffering a head injury, and will be looking to be involved throughout on Saturday.