Search

06 May 2022

Paul Coutts suspended as Bristol Rovers chase promotion

Paul Coutts suspended as Bristol Rovers chase promotion

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 4:55 PM

Bristol Rovers will be without Paul Coutts for their final game of the regular season against already-relegated Scunthorpe.

The 33-year-old midfielder was dismissed in stoppage time of Rovers’ dramatic 4-3 win at Rochdale last week for violent conduct and an unsuccessful appeal means he will face a four-game suspension.

Veteran Glenn Whelan may come in to replace Coutts for Joey Barton’s fourth-placed team.

If results go their way, Rovers could secure promotion to Sky Bet League One with a win.

Jack Moore-Billam is back available for selection for Scunthorpe as they prepare to play their final game in the Football League.

The 18-year-old was ruled out with illness for last week’s game against Hartlepool but should be back in time for Saturday.

Midfielder Harvey Cribb, 16, returned to action last week and played 65 minutes but will be hoping to be involved throughout this time around.

It is unclear whether George Taft will be involved – he has missed recent games with a stomach problem.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media