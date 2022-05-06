Search

06 May 2022

Steve Evans could ring the changes as Stevenage take on Salford in League Two

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 5:25 PM

Stevenage boss Steve Evans may look to switch things up as they face Salford in the final game of the season.

Boro have lost two games on the spin since securing safety in the league for next season and Evans may opt for a different XI in an attempt to finish the season on a high.

Long-term injury absentee Jake Reeves will miss out.

Midfielder Chris Lines will be hoping to start a game for the first time since mid-April.

Salford will be without Matty Lung for their trip to the Lamex Stadium.

The 31-year-old midfielder was retrospectively punished for an incident which involved Matty Longstaff in the 20th minute of their 2-2 draw with Mansfield and will now face a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny have returned to training and may feature on the weekend.

Salford’s aspirations for promotion came to an end with their draw with Mansfield and will have nothing to play for come Saturday.

