06 May 2022

Carl Piergianni available for selection as Oldham prepare for Crawley test

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 5:55 PM

Carl Piergianni is available for selection as Oldham prepare to host Crawley.

The Latics captain was suspended for three games after being sent off against Northampton and could be in contention to feature against the Reds.

With his side already relegated, Oldham manager John Sheridan could make changes to the team and Harry Vaughan and Will Sutton both started against Tranmere last weekend.

Jayson Leutwiler could start in goal in place of Danny Rogers.

Interim manager Lewis Young could make changes for Crawley as they travel to Boundary Park.

James Tilley came back into the squad against Leyton Orient after being sidelined due to suspension and is expected to line up again.

Ludwig Francillette and Isaac Hutchinson will also hope to keep their starting spots after coming back into the squad against Orient.

Jack Payne is expected to be sidelined after missing the last four games with injury.

News

