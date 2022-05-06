Jefferson Lerma misses out as Bournemouth host Millwall

Promoted Bournemouth will be without Jefferson Lerma for their final Sky Bet Championship game of the season as they host Millwall.
The Cherries secured a return to the top flight with victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but Lerma hobbled off with a hamstring injury and is absent.
Manager Scott Parker has no other fresh injury worries and Todd Cantwell could feature having returned from a back injury.
The Norwich loanee is one of several players on the fringe of the first team who will be hoping for a recall with promotion already assured.
Millwall have an outside chance of creeping into the play-offs and boss Gary Rowett has the same squad available as he did for the 3-0 win over Peterborough.
Scott Malone (hamstring) is still missing with Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard also out.
Jed Wallace could come back into the starting line-up at a crucial stage of the season.
The winger has been out with a groin injury but returned off the bench last time out.
