Search

06 May 2022

Arsenal could welcome back Ben White for Leeds clash after hamstring problem

Arsenal could welcome back Ben White for Leeds clash after hamstring problem

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 6:55 PM

Arsenal defender Ben White is back in contention for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leeds.

The England international, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Elland Road, missed the 2-1 victory at West Ham with a tight hamstring.

He is the only fitness doubt for Mikel Arteta’s side, who remain favourites to finish in the top four as the season draws to a close.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is fit to return after missing last week’s home defeat to Manchester City after injuring his knee in the warm-up.

Fellow defender Diego Llorente is also available again, but Stuart Dallas will miss United’s last four games of the season after breaking his leg against City.

Patrick Bamford (foot) is hoping to return to full training next week, while Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Shackleton, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Bate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media