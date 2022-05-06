Stokes goes ballistic and Fury enjoys retirement – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.
Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall signed new deals at Arsenal.
Another gong for Mo Salah.
Liam Gallagher had his say on Manchester City.
Paul Pogba had moves.
Bobby dazzlers!
Michail Antonio reflected on the Hammers’ European adventure.
While Jamie Vardy gave his thoughts after Leicester’s Europa Conference League run ended at the semi-final stage.
John Terry was out on the course.
York celebrated a milestone.
Tyson Fury enjoyed retirement.
Ben Stokes went ballistic on his Durham return.
Darren Gough met up with an old friend.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.