Search

07 May 2022

Ellis Genge predicts Leicester will play Leinster and not their reputation

Ellis Genge predicts Leicester will play Leinster and not their reputation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 11:25 PM

Ellis Genge respects Leinster’s European pedigree but has warned the Heineken Champions Cup favourites that Leicester refuse to be cast as “plucky losers” heading into Saturday’s quarter-final.

The leaders of the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship clash at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in their fifth meeting with the series locked at 2-2, including the 2009 final when Leicester were edged 19-16 at Murrayfield.

Only Toulouse have lifted more European crowns than Leinster, who are at full strength after restoring James Ryan to the second row following his recovery from the concussion sustained for Ireland against England in March.

But Genge insists his resurgent Tigers are ready to defend a ground that was once a fortress in domestic and continental action.

“Leinster as a franchise are brilliant. They’ve done really well and have won eight major trophies in the last decade,” Genge said.

“They’re huge competitors and they’re used to these types of games. Our squad isn’t at the moment and they’ve got so much depth.

“One thing you know about the Irish boys is they have got a lot of dog in them so they will be coming for that battle. We relish opportunities like that.

“It’s a real tough game for us but we are not plucky losers, we’re not that type of team. If we lose it will be because we are supposed to lose and we didn’t fight hard enough, so it will all be on us.

“I’m not going to let people build the manifestation of Leinster being the European giants that they are. They have got to come to our backyard so… It is our gaff, it’s not the Aviva.

“If we do what we have done all year then we’re going to be all right. We’re happy with how we’re progressing but I don’t think we’ve peaked yet. There’s a lot more to come from us on and off the field.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media