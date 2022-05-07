Torquay dent Chesterfield’s play-off hopes

Stephen Duke-McKenna and Armani Little dented Chesterfield’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes as Torquay condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Plainmoor.

The Spireites had keeper Scott Loach to thank for keeping them on level terms at the break after he produced fine saves to twice deny Asa Hall, firstly from distance and then with an audacious back-heeled attempt from Little’s corner.

Gulls striker Danny Wright fired high when he might have done better seven minutes before half-time, and the sides headed for their respective dressing rooms still locked together at 0-0.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans headed over from Duke-McKenna’s cross as the home side continued to prosper, although they lost skipper Hall to a facial injury with 57 minutes gone following a clash with substitute Jim Kellerman, who was perhaps fortunate to escape punishment.

Ben Wynter drilled just wide from distance with Loach looking on anxiously, but it was QPR loanee Duke-McKenna who finally made the breakthrough with an accomplished 70th-minute finish from 18 yards.

Little added a second from the spot with nine minutes remaining after Kellerman had been harshly adjudged to have tugged the midfielder, although Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville was aggrieved not to be awarded a late penalty after going down under substitute Chiori Johnson’s challenge.