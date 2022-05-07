Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes hanging by a thread after Yeovil draw

Boreham Wood’s National League play-off hopes all-but ended after surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Yeovil.
After Tyrone Marsh and Dennon Lewis struck in the first half, the Glovers responded through Morgan Williams and Luke Wilkinson to leave Wood six points off seventh-placed Chesterfield with two games remaining and an inferior goal difference.
Marsh fired Wood in front in the 11th minute with a close-range finish from Jacob Mendy’s cross.
Yeovil had a chance to level six minutes later, but Nathan Ashmore saved Dale Gorman’s penalty after a foul from David Stephens.
Lewis punished the hosts after 27 minutes, winning the ball back 40 yards from goal before taking on a defender and slotting past the goalkeeper.
But Yeovil fought back strongly as Williams poked home from Tom Knowles’ long throw on the hour mark before Wilkinson fired in a free-kick shortly after.
