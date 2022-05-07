Search

Relegated Dover fight back to draw at Bromley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:25 PM

Danny Collinge scored twice as relegated Dover fought back to draw 2-2 at Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

Chris Bush headed Bromley ahead after 26 minutes from Luke Coulson’s corner.

Coulson had earlier set up Michael Cheek but his header was well saved.

Bromley were grateful to goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe for denying Michael Gyasi and Jack Nelson before Collinge levelled nine minutes from time.

It looked as if the hosts had won the three points when Corey Whitely struck in the final minute, but Collinge equalised again deep into stoppage time.

The draw moves Dover on to one point after a 12-point deduction earlier in the season.

