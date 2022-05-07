Search

07 May 2022

Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

Late Dan Smith strike sees Eastleigh snatch win at 10-man Woking

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:25 PM

Dan Smith netted a later winner as Eastleigh recorded a narrow 2-1 National League victory away to 10-man Woking.

Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross comfortably collected Jake Hesketh’s shot midway through the first half as the visitors looked to open the scoring.

Moussa Diarra headed Tyreke Johnson’s assist wide for the home side just after the half-hour mark, moments before Ronan Silva headed past the post at the other end.

Diarra almost broke the deadlock again but his close-range volley struck the post five minutes before the break as the scores remained level at half-time.

The Spitfires took the lead after 65 minutes through Daniel Whitehall, who picked up a long ball forward to net his 10th goal of the season.

But, three minutes later, Woking hit back with an equaliser thanks to a long-range effort from Jack Roles.

Jamar Loza was handed a straight red card at the death for an off-the-ball incident and Eastleigh made their man advantage count as Smith fired home from a rebound eight minutes into stoppage time to seal maximum points.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media