Search

07 May 2022

Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

Northampton miss out on automatic promotion despite win at Barrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 6:55 PM

Northampton saw the final automatic promotion place from League two snatched from their grasp in agonising fashion despite a 3-1 win at Barrow.

The Cobblers relinquished third place to Bristol Rovers on goals scored on the final day of the season as Rovers thumped Scunthorpe 7-0.

Instead, Northampton were left to face the play-offs as they bid to return to the third tier after a 12-month absence and will have to do without goalkeeper Liam Roberts for the first leg of their semi-final after a late red card for handling outside his area.

Town’s players and management stayed out on the pitch after the final whistle, waiting for news of the result from the Memorial Stadium which confirmed their fate.

It was a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the visitors, who, having started the day with a five-goal better goal difference than Rovers, raced into a 3-0 lead.

Sam Hoskins fired in his 13th and 14th goals of the season, either side of defender Scott Horsfall’s header, as the visitors were 3-0 up in just 21 minutes.

But Barrow hit back through Josh Kay’s header a minute before the break.

The Cumbrians continued to dominate in the second half as Josh Gordon headed against the crossbar and had a great penalty shout turned down for possible handball against Hoskins.

Only when news filtered through of the Rovers score did Town begin to look urgent.

Hoskins went close, but their afternoon was summed up by Roberts’ sending-off.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media