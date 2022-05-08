Search

09 May 2022

Lewis Hamilton cannot understand Mercedes’ call for strategy decision in Miami

Lewis Hamilton cannot understand Mercedes’ call for strategy decision in Miami

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 1:25 AM

Lewis Hamilton said he did not understand why Mercedes wanted him to make a strategy decision in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington asked his driver whether he wished to take on new tyres during a late safety car.

The seven-time world champion elected to stay out, while George Russell, who started 12th, took advantage of the period to make his sole tyre switch.

Russell was able to fight his way past Hamilton to finish one place ahead of his team-mate in fifth.

“In that scenario, I have no clue where everyone is, so when the team say ‘it is your choice’, I don’t have the information to make the decision,” said Hamilton.

“That’s what your job is. Make the decision for me as you have all the details and I don’t. I rely on the guys for that, but today they gave the decision to me and I didn’t understand it.

“When you are given that responsibility it feels like gambling and I don’t like that. It was just a bit unfortunate.”

Russell and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel for the first time as Mercedes team-mates. Russell was instructed to give Hamilton back the place after an illegal off-track move before getting his man on the following lap.

Hamilton said: “George was on the best tyre to start with, and in hindsight maybe I could have started on the hard tyre. But he did a great job to recover from his starting position.

“He was fair and had fresh tyres so I was a bit of a sitting duck. I am waiting for a change in fortune, but until then I will keep working as hard as I can.”

Russell, who has amassed 23 more points more than Hamilton after five races, said: “Obviously you leave a bit more room when you’re battling with your team-mate than you ordinarily would do.

“I was told I had to swap positions back and that was a little bit frustrating as I was catching the guys ahead. Fortunately we all came home in one piece.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media