Search

09 May 2022

Zak Hardaker cleared to return to training with Leeds after suspected seizure

Zak Hardaker cleared to return to training with Leeds after suspected seizure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 11:55 AM

Zak Hardaker has been cleared to resume training with new club Leeds Rhinos after suffering a suspected seizure.

Hardaker’s return to the Rhinos following his release by Wigan was announced two weeks ago but on the same day the 30-year-old was taken to Wakefield’s Pinderfields hospital after being taken ill while out walking with his young son.

He underwent tests before being discharged, and Leeds said in a statement on Monday: “Leeds Rhinos are pleased to confirm that Zak Hardaker has been given the relevant specialist clearance to return to training and hopes to be available for selection in the near future.”

Hardaker made his Super League debut for Leeds 11 years ago before moving on to Castleford and then Wigan, and he has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He had been set to go straight into the side and will hope to make his competitive return as soon as possible.

The Rhinos, who have won only three of their 11 Super League matches so far, take on Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media