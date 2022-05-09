Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.
Everton paid tribute to the man who improved their Premier League survival hopes with the winning goal at Leicester.
While West Ham acknowledged the contribution of Said Benrahma in the win at Norwich.
Aston Villa had a birthday to celebrate.
And Chelsea reflected on another day of silverware.
West Brom recalled a momentous day in the club’s history.
Ronaldinho was back on familiar ground.
Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep pushing.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reflected a Miami Grand Prix which yielded podium places.
Lando Norris vowed to bounce back after a tough result.
George Russell believed in more to come from Mercedes.
Red Bull were still celebrating.
Dan Cole celebrated his 35th birthday.
Stan Wawrinka had a while between wins.
Ian Poulter had fun at the Miami Grand Prix.
