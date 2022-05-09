Search

09 May 2022

Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social

Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 7:25 PM

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9.

Football

Everton paid tribute to the man who improved their Premier League survival hopes with the winning goal at Leicester.

While West Ham acknowledged the contribution of Said Benrahma in the win at Norwich.

Aston Villa had a birthday to celebrate.

And Chelsea reflected on another day of silverware.

West Brom recalled a momentous day in the club’s history.

Ronaldinho was back on familiar ground.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep pushing.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reflected a Miami Grand Prix which yielded podium places.

Lando Norris vowed to bounce back after a tough result.

George Russell believed in more to come from Mercedes.

Red Bull were still celebrating.

Rugby union

Dan Cole celebrated his 35th birthday.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka had a while between wins.

Golf

Ian Poulter had fun at the Miami Grand Prix.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media