Cameron Norrie marches into French Open third round with straight-sets win

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Roland Garros as he marched into the third round of the French Open.

Emma Raducanu’s exit meant the British contingent in the singles was reduced to two by day four, but world number 11 Norrie had few problems negotiating his way past Australian qualifier Jason Kubler in straight sets.

Efficiency was key as Norrie, a self-confessed ‘grinder’ on this surface, worked his way into a comfortable two-set lead.

It just comes natural for Norrie 👏@cam_norrie guarantees himself a spot in the third round at #RolandGarros #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sq5NGSNPqc — LTA (@the_LTA) May 25, 2022

Kubler, a debutant in the main draw in Paris, got the merest sniff of a potential comeback with a break at the start of the third.

But Norrie broke back, at the fifth time of asking in a marathon fifth game, and duly wrapped up a solid 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in two and a half hours.

The 26-year-old will face Russian Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, next as he bids to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

“I’m really happy to be through,” said Norrie. “It played out similar to what I thought it would be; pretty physical rallies, not really a clear strategy.

“I felt like my game matched up well with his. I played my patterns and managed to get the first set. It was a very close first set.

“I was a little bit disappointed with how I lost a bit of concentration early in the second. Up a break and a chance to put my foot on his neck. He fought back well, and I played a couple loose points.

“Then also in the third set, to lose concentration again. But I was really happy with how I finished the match playing.

“Winning six games in a row, and finding lots of width on my forehand and really spreading the court and hitting it very close to the line which made it very difficult for him.”

British number two Dan Evans takes on Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Thursday in his second-round match.