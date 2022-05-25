Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.
Steve Kerr demanded action following another shooting tragedy in America.
Aymeric Laporte issued a fitness update.
Mo Salah got the coffees in.
Mohamed Elneny was thrilled to be staying at Arsenal.
Juan Mata congratulated Kath Phipps for her LMA service to football award.
Lucy Bronze tried out the Lionesses’ new kit.
Mesut Ozil visited the Turkish Embassy in Indonesia.
Andy Murray had his say.
Stuart Broad looked to the future.
Ben Stokes visited Adidas.
Jonny Wilkinson turned 43.
Nicola Adams felt inspired.
Like father, like son.
