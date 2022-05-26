Search

26 May 2022

Justin Langer blames politics for Australia exit and laughs off England links

Justin Langer blames politics for Australia exit and laughs off England links

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 11:15 AM

Justin Langer has opened up on the “bulls*** politics” that led to an acrimonious exit with Australia although he refused to countenance working for England.

Despite being head coach as Australia won last year’s T20 World Cup and the Ashes series that followed Down Under, Langer stepped down in February after rejecting a short-term contract extension.

Rumours persisted for months prior to his departure that some senior players were unhappy with his style of coaching but a number of Langer’s former team-mates, including Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and the late Shane Warne felt the 51-year-old was mistreated by Cricket Australia.

And, in recalling a conversation he had with CA’s then interim chair Richard Freudenstein the day after he quit his post, Langer laid bare the frustrations that led to him walking away.

Speaking at a chamber of commerce event in Perth, Langer said in quotes on Cricket Australia’s website: “The first thing (Freudenstein) said to me was ‘it must make you feel so good that all your mates are supporting you in the media’.

“I said, ‘Yeah it is, acting chairman, but with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket. They are Australian cricket. They also work all around the world in cricket. So yeah, I’m glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had have’.

“Ironically, the last six months of my coaching career were the most enjoyable period of 12 years of coaching.

“Not only did we win everything, but I had energy and I had focus and I was happy – besides the bulls*** politics.”

While Australia have appointed Andrew McDonald as their men’s head coach, Langer was linked with one of the two vacant posts with England, who elected to split their Test and white-ball roles.

Langer, a former opening batter who featured in 105 Tests for Australia, insisted he was uninterested in coaching his country’s fiercest cricketing rivals.

“I’ve never spoken to English cricket,” he said before adding with a shake of his head: “The thought of coaching England…mate!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media