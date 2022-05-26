Ollie Robinson’s England hopes scuppered by back problem

Ollie Robinson’s bid to push his case for an England recall has been derailed after he was pulled out of the County Select XI match against New Zealand because of a stiff back.

The seamer has taken 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine Tests but he was plagued by persistent back issues during the Ashes series and missed all three matches against the West Indies in the winter.

He has only featured intermittently for Sussex this season, dealt setbacks by a dental problem and a stomach upset, and was omitted from England’s squad to take on New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

Batting first in Chelmsford! A squad of 18 players will be used against a County Select XI at The Cloud County Ground 🏏 Batting XI for the first innnings: Latham, Young, Conway, Mitchell, Blundell, de Grandhomme, Bracewell, Fletcher, Jamieson, Henry, Patel. pic.twitter.com/90rercJMIy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 26, 2022

Robinson would have hoped to get more overs under his belt in an attempt to feature later in the three-match Test series but felt discomfort in his back while warming up for a four-day fixture that acts as the final preparation for the Black Caps before they head to the home of cricket next week.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from the County Select XI match against New Zealand as a precaution after he felt stiffness in his back during the warm-up this morning.

“Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber has been called up as a replacement for the match.”

Robinson has taken eight wickets in two LV= Insurance County Championship games for Sussex this season and finished with figures of none for 42 from 18 overs in a drawn tour match against the Black Caps in his most recent outing.

Robinson’s absence at Chelmsford leaves opening batter Dom Sibley as the only capped England player of the side that will put New Zealand through their paces this week.

New Zealand reached 298 for eight at stumps on day one, with number 10 Matt Henry reaching an unbeaten 65, to add to Daryl Mitchell’s 58.

Liam Patterson-White took three for 60 for the Counties XI.