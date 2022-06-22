Search

23 Jun 2022

Ross Thompson hopes to recover form on Scotland duty after Glasgow struggles

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

Ross Thompson is aiming to banish a demoralising end to the club campaign by shining with Scotland on their summer tour of South America.

The 23-year-old stand-off was part of a Glasgow side who concluded their season with five consecutive defeats, including the crushing 76-14 loss to Leinster earlier this month that resulted in head coach Danny Wilson being sacked.

Thompson, who started the campaign in swashbuckling fashion, is relieved he has the chance to try to bounce back from that chastening period with the Warriors by enjoying a positive experience on international duty.

“For me personally it’s about looking to bounce back from a difficult end to the season and play as much rugby as possible out here,” he said, speaking ahead of Saturday’s ‘A’ team match against Chile in Santiago.

“It’s been an up-and-down season for me. We started the season well at Glasgow but didn’t finish it as well as we would have liked. Personally, I think it was the same for me.

“I didn’t feel I performed as well towards the end of the season. so I feel lucky to have got this opportunity to try and make amends for that and get some good rugby in towards the end of this season and look ahead to next season.”

Thompson made his Scotland debut against Tonga at BT Murrayfield at the end of October last year. He is hopeful of adding to his solitary cap over the next few weeks, with the Scots facing three Tests against Argentina after this weekend’s outing in Chile.

“I’ve been lucky to be in a couple of squads in the autumn and the tail end of the Six Nations and it makes you want to play more and get involved in these bigger games,” he said. “The Tests away from home against Chile and Argentina are what you want to be playing in, so I’m looking forward to it.

“There are lots of uncapped players and players with only a few caps in this squad, but we’re mixed in with guys with a lot of experience, like Ali Price, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Johnson and Jonny Gray.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us. Any time you get a chance, whether it’s in a game or in training, you want to prove that you can stand up at this level and play international rugby.”

