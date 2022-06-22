Root loves cricket and Mane says goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.
Sadio Mane said goodbye.
Mohamed Salah wished Mane well.
Liverpool marked five years since signing Salah.
The man himself was enjoying his break.
Micah Richards mocked Rio Ferdinand.
Gary Neville unveiled his new book.
Ferdinand picked his top five African players.
Ronaldinho-inho.
Joe Root doesn’t just like cricket…
Liam Livingstone lost the ball.
But signed Mario’s chest.
Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad geared up for the third Test.
Happy 31st birthday Jack Leach.
Mercedes take on some good advice for their bouncy cars.
MVG was back on the practice board.
Novak Djokovic was ready for SW19.
Adam Peaty was in shape.
