23 Jun 2022

Three men charged after boxer Amir Khan 'robbed at gunpoint'

Three men charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 9:55 AM

Three people are due to appear in court after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

The Metropolitan Police said Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, have been charged over the incident in Leyton, east London, in April.

All three are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court later.

Scotland Yard said all three suspects, from north London, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Campbell has also been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Former boxing champion Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal on High Road in Leyton at around 9.15pm on April 18 when he was allegedly approached by some men who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

